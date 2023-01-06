Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Cut by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,896 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 2.1% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 15,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $106.03. The company had a trading volume of 115,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,213. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $111.88. The stock has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.10.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

