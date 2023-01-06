Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,711 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,365,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $740,017,000 after purchasing an additional 475,589 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,585,000 after purchasing an additional 566,899 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 7,606.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $84.88 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $150.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.50.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Splunk to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.