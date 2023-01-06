Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.27. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 713,552 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANY. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sphere 3D in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Sphere 3D by 55.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 190,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 68,147 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Sphere 3D during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 328,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage.

