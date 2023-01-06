SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,099 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,305 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,329,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,890,000 after purchasing an additional 671,591 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,217,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,524,000 after buying an additional 277,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,154,000 after buying an additional 1,560,781 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.39. 20,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,459. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $37.04.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

