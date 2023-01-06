SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,542 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 7.57% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth about $291,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 1,721.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,414 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QEMM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.49. 1,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $49.61 and a 52 week high of $69.40.

