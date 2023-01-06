SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $170.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

