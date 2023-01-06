SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 660.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 8,030,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974,786 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,941,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,520,000 after buying an additional 3,691,004 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 929.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,097,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,103,000 after buying an additional 1,893,421 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 320.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,176,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,675,000 after buying an additional 897,210 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 927,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,835,000 after buying an additional 550,902 shares during the period.

Shares of BIL opened at $91.50 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.49.

