SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) is Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 2,168,028.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,762 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 3.2% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $13,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $91.51. 4,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,339,279. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.33 and a 1-year high of $91.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average is $91.49.

