SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Position Increased by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 0.5% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,068 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,559,000 after buying an additional 1,934,984 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after buying an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after buying an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,571,000 after buying an additional 572,323 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $45.88.

