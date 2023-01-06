Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.68

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.68 and traded as high as $16.93. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 33,075 shares changing hands.
Spark New Zealand Trading Down 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark New Zealand (SPKKY)
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
- Is Your Portfolio Flexible Enough for FLEX Stock?
- How 2022’s Biggest Healthcare Gainers Could Fare In 2023
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.