Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.68

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.68 and traded as high as $16.93. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 33,075 shares changing hands.

Spark New Zealand Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.