Sourceless (STR) Price Hits $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Sourceless token can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sourceless has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $161.65 million and $0.12 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00039094 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005944 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018753 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00235022 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00769779 USD and is down -3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $200.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

