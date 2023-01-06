Softcat (LON:SCT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $748.20

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 748.20 ($9.01) and last traded at GBX 1,226 ($14.77), with a volume of 85951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,227 ($14.78).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCT. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Softcat from GBX 1,900 ($22.89) to GBX 1,500 ($18.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,010 ($24.22) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,231.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 2,222.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a GBX 29.20 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Softcat’s previous dividend of $7.30. This represents a yield of 2.52%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

In other Softcat news, insider Graham Charlton sold 12,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($14.31), for a total value of £152,075.88 ($183,223.95). In other news, insider Graham Charlton sold 12,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($14.31), for a total value of £152,075.88 ($183,223.95). Also, insider Graeme Watt sold 26,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,209 ($14.57), for a total value of £321,968.79 ($387,914.20).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

