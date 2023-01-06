Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Société Générale Société anonyme’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme’s FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €42.30 ($45.00) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($36.17) to €37.00 ($39.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.91.

Shares of SCGLY opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

