So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.51. 759,421 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 592,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

So-Young International Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On So-Young International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in So-Young International in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in So-Young International by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in So-Young International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 44,032 shares during the last quarter. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

