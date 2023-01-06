SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD) Stock Price Up 2.2%

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.83 and last traded at $12.83. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 51 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51.

