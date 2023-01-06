SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $410-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $429.44 million. SMART Global also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SMART Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.61. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $712.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. SMART Global had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $145,179.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,110.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

