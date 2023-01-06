Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 105 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 125.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 639,780 shares in the company, valued at $194,096,456.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,398,740 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HubSpot Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.82.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $274.13. 6,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,900. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $596.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.08.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.