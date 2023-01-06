Slow Capital Inc. Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2,610.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 56,095 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.09. The stock had a trading volume of 71,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,186. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 0.72. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $329.49.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

