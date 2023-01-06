Slow Capital Inc. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after buying an additional 370,993 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 129.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,927,000 after buying an additional 249,765 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,472,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 50.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,808,000 after buying an additional 162,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,188,663,000 after buying an additional 160,389 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.72. 13,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $191.22. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.41.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

