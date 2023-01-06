Slow Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total transaction of $726,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,674,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,625. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.85.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.41. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

