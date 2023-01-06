Slow Capital Inc. Buys 1,142 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $83.44. 95,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,535,355. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day moving average of $88.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

