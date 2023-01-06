Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 853 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,616,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,649,000 after buying an additional 880,481 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Aptiv by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,403,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $194,190,000 after buying an additional 647,596 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,703,000 after buying an additional 560,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Aptiv by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,536,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,960,000 after buying an additional 509,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,138. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.65 and its 200-day moving average is $95.27.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on APTV. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $586,320.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,713,999.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

