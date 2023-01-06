Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 2,937 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 2.1% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,649,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom Stock Up 4.1 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $22.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $578.00. 49,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $527.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.37. The company has a market cap of $241.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

