Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 27th

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th.

Simulations Plus has a payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Simulations Plus to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of SLP opened at $34.96 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $67.59. The firm has a market cap of $710.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,070,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,352,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,600. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 79,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 322,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,936,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

