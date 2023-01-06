Simmons Bank Has $9.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VV opened at $174.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.17. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $219.00.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

