Simmons Bank Has $4.04 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $4,507,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:TMO traded down $17.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $539.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,991. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $544.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $631.89. The firm has a market cap of $211.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

