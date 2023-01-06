Simmons Bank Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $95,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.83. The company had a trading volume of 298,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,689. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $275.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.49.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

