Simmons Bank Has $11.87 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.1% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Simmons Bank owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $11,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $448.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $450.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.32. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $515.80.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

