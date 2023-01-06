Simmons Bank Buys 1,190 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.58 on Friday, reaching $269.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,099. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.66. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $143.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.57.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

