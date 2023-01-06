Simmons Bank Buys 111 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Simmons Bank increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Linde by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,719,000 after buying an additional 1,450,317 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Linde by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,864,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,346 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Linde by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,869,000 after purchasing an additional 902,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,112,000 after purchasing an additional 703,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. HSBC decreased their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.35.

Linde Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LIN stock traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.04. 13,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $347.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

