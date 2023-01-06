Simmons Bank Acquires 2,791 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 100.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 703.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its position in Coterra Energy by 3,018.9% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coterra Energy Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.20. 69,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,910,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

