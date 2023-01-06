Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $150.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 98.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $51.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $162.65. The company has a market cap of $397.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.62.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

