Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $51.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 67.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $58.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SI traded down $9.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.57. 30,060,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,843,923. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $162.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $397.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.62.

Institutional Trading of Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $754,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2,137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $806,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.