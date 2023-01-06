Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.71. 1,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 34,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SLN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 222.79% and a negative return on equity of 361.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 50,820 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 127,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 101,208 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 300,875 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $16,742,000.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.