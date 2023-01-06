Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading 6.7% Higher

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.71 and last traded at $27.55. 19,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 610,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGML. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Sigma Lithium Trading Up 4.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Research analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGML. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 6,362.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,401 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,466,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,903,000. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,011,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,885,000. 6.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

