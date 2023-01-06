Short Interest in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Declines By 6.1%

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $55,566.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,557 shares in the company, valued at $82,007.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $55,566.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,557 shares in the company, valued at $82,007.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $46,956.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,826.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,014 shares of company stock worth $5,133,004 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $64.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.50. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.