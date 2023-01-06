Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $197.73

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 197.73 ($2.38) and traded as high as GBX 226.33 ($2.73). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.68), with a volume of 68,646 shares.

Shoe Zone Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 198.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 181.76. The stock has a market cap of £104.57 million and a P/E ratio of 890.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76.

Shoe Zone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Shoe Zone’s previous dividend of $2.50.

About Shoe Zone

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 410 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

