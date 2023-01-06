ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given New $224.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $224.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.89.

ShockWave Medical Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $4.04 on Friday, reaching $208.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,738. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.55 and a 200 day moving average of $247.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.67 and a beta of 1.04. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $320.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.85 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 30.08%. On average, research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.44, for a total value of $1,169,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,354,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.35, for a total transaction of $295,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,362.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.44, for a total transaction of $1,169,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,354,261.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,504. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

See Also

