ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,461 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 3.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $213,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in ServiceNow by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,581,000 after acquiring an additional 244,958 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,361,599,000 after purchasing an additional 238,765 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 440,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,282,000 after acquiring an additional 216,189 shares during the period. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 79.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $11.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $355.10. 17,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,566. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $621.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $395.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 370.02, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.58.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.