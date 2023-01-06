Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.35

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 1.35 and last traded at 1.35, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.35.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNIRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Senior from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Senior Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of 1.48.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

