Sendero Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 115,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after buying an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $625,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,984,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,625 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.85.

Shares of SEDG opened at $276.75 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

