Sendero Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.92 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.6% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.45. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.46.

