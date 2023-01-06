Sendero Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000. Accenture comprises 0.8% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after acquiring an additional 570,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Accenture by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Accenture by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,013,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,867,000 after acquiring an additional 257,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $262.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.12 and a 200 day moving average of $282.50. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $392.20. The firm has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

