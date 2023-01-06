Sendero Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 30.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Citigroup by 28.6% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 11.7% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.56.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.