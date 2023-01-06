Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 219.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of ASML by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 308.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($510.64) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $565.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $561.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.38. The stock has a market cap of $231.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $777.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.