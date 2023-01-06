Sendero Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $245.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

