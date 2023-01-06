Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,128 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $887.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.74 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -98.41%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

