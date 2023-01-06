Sendero Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 32.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,986 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 248.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,897,000 after purchasing an additional 612,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marriott International Stock Down 0.7 %

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.36.

MAR stock opened at $148.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

