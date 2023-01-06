Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $17.71

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.71, but opened at $18.29. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 3,965 shares.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.10.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sendas Distribuidora Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 4.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

