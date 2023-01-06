Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

Shares of WFC opened at $42.42 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.